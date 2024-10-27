Rana Sanaullah denies any impression of ‘deal’ for bail of Bushra Bibi, Imran’s sisters

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, has rejected claims of a deal related to the bail granted to Bushra Bibi and the two sisters of the PTI founder.

“Claims regarding a deal for the bail of Bushra Bibi, Uzma, and Aleema Khan are incorrect,” he stated in a media briefing on Saturday. “If any deal had been made, it would have been with us,” the PML-N leader added.

He also remarked, “Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is a commendable person; unfortunately, he didn’t write that letter yesterday.”

He mentioned that Qazi Faez Isa typically responds to all inquiries, but did not address the letter before leaving his office. Rana Sanaullah asserted that recent amendments have closed the avenues for division and confrontation within the judiciary, emphasizing that the PTI founder was imposed on the country.

“Saqib Nisar attempted to dismantle the PML-N government and specifically targeted Nawaz Sharif, actions that brought the country to the brink of default,” he said.

“While I’m not claiming that Pakistan is now strong, it has emerged from a crisis situation,” Rana Sanaullah concluded. “We assert that no conspiracies will arise during the PML-N’s time in power.”