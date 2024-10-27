Prominent Muslim leaders endorse Trump at Michigan rally over Biden’s Gaza stance

MICHIGAN: A group of prominent Muslim leaders joined Donald Trump on stage at a rally in the US state of Michigan to announce their support for the Republican candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The leaders cited the former president’s commitment to ending conflicts.

“We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war,” Imam Belal Alzuhairi told the rally in the Detroit suburb of Novi. “We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end the war in the Middle East and Ukraine. The bloodshed has to stop all over the world. And I think this man can make that happen.”

Trump, in turn, emphasized that Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and across the country want a “stop to the endless wars and a return to peace in the Middle East.”

“That’s all they want,” he said.

He highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ association with former Republican Rep. from the state of Wyoming, Liz Cheney, known for her father’s role in promoting the US invasion of Iraq in 2001 and the ensuing wars.

Dick and Liz Cheney have endorsed Harris for president.

On Israel’s offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, Trump previously stated that he would allow Israel to “finish the problem” in its fight against Hamas, signaling support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Traditionally supportive of Democrats, Michigan’s Muslim community has increasingly turned against the Biden administration because of its unconditional backing of Israel, despite a rising civilian death toll in Gaza.

In February, more than 100,000 Democratic voters chose “uncommitted” in the state’s presidential primary election after the Uncommitted campaign urged voters to protest President Joe Biden’s Gaza policy as he sought reelection.

The Democratic Party further strained relations when it declined the Uncommitted movement’s request to include a Palestinian American speaker at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago in August.

Adding to the tension, former Michigan congressional candidate, Dr. Ahmed Ghanim, reported being removed Monday without explanation from an invitation-only Harris event in suburban Detroit.

In response, the Harris campaign expressed regret. “Our campaign regrets this action and its impact on Dr Ghanim and the community, and he is welcome at future events,” it said.

About 300,000 individuals of Middle Eastern and North African descent reside in Michigan, accounting for 3.1% of the state’s population.

Biden defeated Trump in Michigan in the 2020 presidential race, by a margin of just over 150,000 votes, a significant contrast to 2016, when Trump won by less than 11,000 votes against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.