President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have said that Pakistan will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

In their messages on the occasion of “Kashmir Black Day” on Sunday, they reiterated the government’s resolve to continue support for the self-determination of Kashmiris.

The President urged the international community to pressurize India to halt its human rights’ abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris and implement UN Security Council resolutions.

He strongly condemned India’s ongoing atrocities in IIOJ&K and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people’s just cause.

In his separate message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had suffered countless hardships during the last seventy-seven years.

He said India had been taking successive steps to tighten its grip over IIOJK since August 05, 2019. India’s nefarious designs are aimed at undermining the disputed status of IIOJK and denying the Kashmiri people their democratic right to decide their own future.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day today, he said India is committing worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and trying to stop the struggle of Kashmiris through military atrocities.

The Minister said entire Pakistani nation pays tribute to the brave and courageous Kashmiris who are continuing their struggle despite India’s brutal actions.