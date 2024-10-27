New Gwadar Int’l Airport set to attract local and international investment: Report

ISLAMABAD: China-funded New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is set serve as strong transportation link to attract local and international investment, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

Equipped with the spirit of inclusive connectivity with state-of-art airway features, NGIA is going to serve a dynamic precursor for spin-off effects on development horizons of Gwadar as well as Balochistan.

One of impactful roles of NGIA in the development lies in attracting local and international investment. Since inception of Pakistan, Balochistan and Gwadar areas have direly needed modern air connectivity.

Scattered businesses’ locations afflicted by lack of air transportation system have also marred the development pace in Gwadar and Balochistan.

Indeed, good air transport links play a role to influence where companies choose to invest.

Since many projects have been completed to revamp airways, roadways and railways under CPEC framework, Balochistan has seen improvement in investments, signaling the region’s potential for growth. Infrastructure projects, including NGIA, have chartered new course of connectivity to help link Balochistan more effectively with the rest of Pakistan and neighbouring countries.

Owing to its geostrategic and geoeconomic position, NGIA is also set to furnish a positive role in boosting international trade. It will create a crucial link between businesses and various global markets, greatly expanding their potential customer base.

This is especially important for tech-driven, knowledge-based industries and time-sensitive product suppliers.

By reaching more customers through air travel at NGIA, companies will achieve abundant economic gains. Increased exposure to global competition also pushes local businesses in Gwadar and Balochistan to improve their efficiency to stay competitive.

Many industries use air transport to support their ‘just-in-time’ production processes, providing flexibility in the supply chain and cost savings by reducing the need for large inventories.

NGIA stands prepared to meet such trends in befitting manner.

Moreover, airports are crucial in the global supply chain, especially for time-sensitive and high-value goods. NGIA’s role in facilitating efficient logistics and supply chain management directly will also impact the productivity and competitiveness of various industries in Balochistan.

NGIA will not only just help people travel better but will play a prolific role in boosting local economy in Gwadar and Balochistan by creating jobs and increasing incomes.

Research shows that with staggering passengers’ volume, airports can create jobs in various roles, from pilots and air traffic controllers to ground crews, security personnel, office staff, maintenance teams, and retail workers.

According to the report, in order to keep NGIA functional, Civil Aviation Authority has hired hundreds of skilled people, most of them from Balochistan region.

Meanwhile economic impact of NGIA also goes beyond its immediate boundary.

Local businesses like hotels, restaurants, vehicle rental agencies, and taxi services will benefit significantly from NGIA’s presence resulting in more job opportunities and higher wages in these sectors, the report added.