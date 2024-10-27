British lawmakers urge UK govt to step in, secure Imran Khan’s release

LONDON: A group of 20 British parliamentarians from various parties has called on UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to advocate for the release of Imran Khan from Adiala Jail and to engage with the Pakistani government.

The letter, initiated by Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, was sent at the request of Imran Khan’s adviser on International Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari, and has been signed by members from both the Commons and the Lords.

Signatories include Kim Johnson MP, Paula Barker MP, Apsana Begum MP, Liam Byrne MP, Rosie Duffield MP, Gill Furniss MP, Paulette Hamilton MP, Peter Lamb MP, Andy McDonald MP, Abtisam Mohamed MP, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Zarah Sultana MP, Steve Witherden MP, Nadia Whittome MP, Baroness Joan Bakewell, Baroness Christine Blower, Lord Peter Hain, Lord John Hendy, and Lord Todoanfel.

The letter expresses deep concern over Imran Khan’s continued detention, noting that he was imprisoned in 2023 in a manner deemed legally baseless by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. The signatories argue that this prosecution appears politically motivated and designed to disqualify Khan from future political office.

They state: “Mr Khan’s ongoing detention poses a serious threat to democracy in Pakistan. There are fears that his fate might be determined by a military court, which would represent a troubling and unlawful escalation. Amnesty International has identified a pattern of using the legal system to keep Imran Khan in detention and away from political engagement.”

The letter highlights that in at least three trials, Khan has not been afforded sufficient time or resources to prepare his defense. The signatories express concern that the numerous cases against Khan illustrate a misuse of the justice system in Pakistan to intimidate and target political opponents, undermining the independence of the judiciary.

Furthermore, they criticize the recently enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment, which removes significant powers from the Supreme Court, arguing that it undermines the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution.

The letter also points to recent anti-democratic actions against Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including the arrest of parliamentarians and activists. Despite having received prior approval for a rally in Islamabad, PTI supporters have been detained under a newly invoked Public Order Act.

The parliamentarians warn of the dangerous political precedent this sets and assert that Khan must be released from pre-trial detention. They urge Lammy to advocate for human rights, democracy, and international law, calling for immediate actions to secure Khan’s release from custody.