Well, brilliant PCB Chairmanship by Mohsin Naqvi ensured that Pakistan win the series against England. Some will say that we only won because we at last prepared spinning wickets, and played Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Well, it wasn’t until Naqvi got cracking that we got the right wicket, and Noman and Sajid got picked. So he cannot just claim the credit, but has secured his job.

Actually, after that First Test, when Pakistan became the only team to lose after making more than 500, everyone’s job was on the line. None seems to have asked why Noman and Sajid were not playing. Of course, that first wicket at Multan was a wonder.

That has been a strategy followed by home teams from time immemorial. Prepare wickets that suit your own bowlers, and then pick them. Of course, the problem with that approach is that it only works at home. The next tour is to Australia, and there’s almost no chance that the groundsmen over there will prepare pitches in consultation with Shan Masood. He, by the way, is going to be captain forever after this win.

Was the match in the book? Why does Asif Zardari insist on having one of his men as PCB Chairman. First it was Zaka Ashraf, now it’s Naqvi. The book is valuable. And if a team goes down by record margin, then you get better odds betting on it to win the next two matches.

However, the really important question is whether Shan is handsome enough to get on the same page. It would help if he could produce an illegitimate child, but he must build at least a dispensary somewhere.

Speaking of captains, how can one not see that the Cuptaan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was released. She went immediately to CM’s House Peshawar, where she was given accommodation where CM li Amin Gandapur ws not to be found under a bed or behind a sofa, sleeping off the effects of his potations. He is in competition with Sharjeel Memon for the Liver of the Century, and if they get together, despite their party differences, they discuss the merits of various types of honey.

The 25th Amendment was hardly passed before Parliament got down to recommending Mr Justice Yahya Afridi for the Chief Justiceship of Pakistan. And his first act was to add back Mr Munib Akhtar to the three-member committee which decides the composition of benches. Of course, he can always replace him with someone else if he doesn’t do what the CJP wants.

Of course, we know what the government wants. It wants Imran to stay behind bars forever and a day. Can it keep him there?

Well, it really depends on how far the new CJP is going to pay attention to the fact that both he and Ali Amin are from Der Ismail Khan. Well, Mr Justice Afridi was born there, though his family

Is actually from the Frontier Region of Kohat. He is the first person from the former FATA to become CJP. Come to think of it, nobody from FATA has ever been a service chief or President either. Well, he went to Aitchison, then Government College, and finally Punjab University, so he probably speaks Punjabi, and perhaps Hindko and Seraiki. Not really relevant, because he’ll be hearing cases, and writing judgements, in English.

Well, apart from bombshells over here, the Israelis exploded some in Iran, as response to the Iranians having committed the terrible sin of launching missiles and drones against Israel, and actually killing some. One hopes Israel doesn’t push too many Iranian buttons, and make them angry because we’d probably have a war on our hands, and perhaps a nuclear one.