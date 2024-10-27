Adele tears up embracing Céline Dion at Las Vegas show in heartfelt emotional moment | Video

Adele experienced an emotional moment during her Las Vegas residency when she spotted Céline Dion in the audience. The British singer became tearful while performing “When We Were Young” on Saturday, Oct. 26, as she walked over to Dion, who was seated in a private box at Caesars Palace. In fan-posted videos on X (formerly Twitter), Adele approached Dion with visible emotion. The pair hugged, with Dion gently holding Adele’s face and kissing her hand as Adele smiled and waved to nearby fans before returning to the stage. A close-up angle captured both singers appearing deeply moved by the heartfelt exchange, with Adele dabbing away tears as she continued singing.

Dion, who was accompanied by her sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil, was also seen wiping away tears after the encounter, comforted by her boys.

The touching moment marks a full-circle event for Adele, who attended Dion’s residency at the Colosseum in 2018. At that time, both stars shared their mutual admiration on Instagram, with Dion expressing her joy over Adele’s visit, and Adele calling the show a “highlight of her life.”

Known for her admiration of Dion, Adele even revealed in a 2021 Vogue interview that her “proudest possession” is a framed piece of Dion’s gum, gifted to her by friend James Corden.

Adele, set to conclude her Vegas residency in November, recently hinted at stepping away from music for an extended period. In a TikTok video from a Munich concert, she shared, “I have 10 shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.”