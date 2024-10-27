Adele suffers ‘rare water bacteria’, says pain’s ‘worse than childbirth’

Hello singer, Adele has revealed suffering a rare water bacterium that is very hard to treat and extremely painful.

The English singer opened about her battle with the rare disease during her show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in August.

According to her, the bacteria has affected her sense of hearing. It had left her partially deaf.

“I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim”, revealed the 36-year-old singer.

Adele stated that it is the most painful thing that has ever happened to her. The tenderness is worse than a childbirth.

“I’ve never had one before. It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It’s a rare water bacteria. It’s very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work.”

While explaining her misery, the Easy On Me singer added that she wanted to chop her ear off due to extreme pain.

“I wanted to chop my ear off a few times. I’m no longer in pain, which is great but I’m a bit deaf in my left ear.”

Work wise, Adele saw Celine Dion in her Las Vegas residency show on October 26 that made her extremely emotional. The two embraced each other on stage for some time.