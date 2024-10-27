A Growing Global Concern for Safety and Security

India’s nuclear ambitions have long been a matter of regional and international interest. Since its first successful nuclear test in 1974, India has steadily built up its nuclear arsenal and infrastructure, positioning itself as a significant player in the global nuclear landscape. However, recent concerns about the safety, security, and oversight of India’s nuclear program are raising alarm bells, not just among neighbouring countries, but also within the international community.

This includes worries about the possibility of nuclear materials falling into the wrong hands and the potential misuse of India’s rapidly growing nuclear technology. Adding to these concerns is the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) increasing scrutiny of India’s activities, particularly regarding its financial governance and potential connections to nuclear proliferation. As these concerns grow, it is crucial to question whether India’s nuclear programme is truly as safe and secure as it claims to be.

India’s nuclear infrastructure is expansive, encompassing both civilian and military applications. Despite this, India has yet to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which many countries rely on as a safeguard for global nuclear stability. Without such a commitment, India’s nuclear activities remain opaque, lacking the level of transparency that global nuclear watchdogs deem essential for ensuring safety.

There have been several instances over the years that cast doubt on the safety of India’s nuclear facilities. For example, reports have emerged of mishandling of radioactive materials, leading to accidents that have put both workers and civilians at risk. In 2014, a major radioactive leak occurred at India’s Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant, causing alarm about the country’s safety protocols. Although Indian officials downplayed the incident, it highlighted a systemic problem within India’s nuclear safety regime. Moreover, workers and personnel at Indian nuclear plants have reportedly been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation due to inadequate safety measures, raising questions about India’s ability to protect its own citizens from the hazards of its nuclear activities.

Further compounding these safety concerns is the lack of proper oversight and regulatory independence. India’s Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), tasked with overseeing nuclear safety, is under the direct control of the Department of Atomic Energy, which operates India’s nuclear facilities. This conflict of interest prevents the AERB from functioning as an independent watchdog and inhibits its ability to enforce safety regulations effectively. With such issues at the heart of India’s nuclear framework, the international community has every reason to be concerned about the safety and security of India’s nuclear programme.

In addition to concerns about nuclear safety, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has increasingly scrutinized India’s financial actions, particularly regarding terrorism financing and the risks of nuclear proliferation. While FATF’s primary focus has historically been on ensuring that countries adhere to financial standards to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, it has become more concerned about how certain states, including India, might be inadvertently— or deliberately— facilitating the flow of funds that could be used for nuclear proliferation activities.

Moreover, India’s growing nuclear cooperation with countries like Israel, which is itself not a signatory to the NPT, raises red flags. While these partnerships are framed as efforts to bolster energy security or defence capabilities, they also blur the lines between civilian and military nuclear applications, making it harder for international regulators to ensure that nuclear technologies are not diverted toward unsanctioned uses.

FATF’s concerns also extend to India’s financial infrastructure, which may not be equipped to handle the complexities of tracking and regulating nuclear-related transactions. Given that India has received billions in defense-related deals and nuclear cooperation agreements, the possibility of funds being misused for illegal or dangerous purposes cannot be ruled out. These concerns are heightened by India’s complex and often opaque financial systems, which are not immune to corruption and money laundering, further raising the stakes in the global arena.

India’s nuclear programme is not just an internal issue but a matter of significant regional concern. Pakistan, India’s nuclear-armed neighbour, has repeatedly expressed worries about the safety and intentions behind India’s nuclear advancements. Pakistan, too, faces international scrutiny for its nuclear programme, but it remains deeply concerned that any misstep by India could lead to catastrophic consequences for the region.

Furthermore, India’s strained relations with China, another nuclear power, add to the precarious nature of the region’s security environment. Any potential escalation between India and its nuclear-armed neighbours increases the risk of miscalculations that could spiral into a full-blown nuclear conflict. With both China and Pakistan watching India’s nuclear moves closely, the international community has a vested interest in ensuring that India’s nuclear activities are transparent, safe, and secure.

India’s nuclear programme, while significant, is fraught with concerns over safety, security, and international oversight. With FATF increasingly scrutinizing India’s actions and the global community worried about the potential for nuclear proliferation, it is crucial for India to take concrete steps toward greater accountability. Only through transparent cooperation, both regionally and internationally, can India mitigate the growing fears surrounding its nuclear ambitions and ensure that its nuclear programme does not pose a threat to global security.