World

Washington calls on Tehran to ‘cease attacks’ on Israel amid escalating violence

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: The United States urged Iran on Saturday to stop attacking Israel to break the cycle of violence after Israel launched strikes against the Islamic Republic in retaliation for a missile barrage.

“We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation,” US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters.

The Israeli military conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting military bases, and missile sites, and other systems in several regions.

“Their response was an exercise in self-defense and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran’s attack against Israel that targeted Israel’s most populous city,” he added.

Stressing that the United States did not participate in the operation, he said “We aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region”.

A senior administration official said President Joe Biden and his national security team have worked with the “Israelis over recent weeks to encourage Israel to conduct a response that was targeted and proportional with low risk of civilian harm”.

“And that appears to have been precisely what transpired this evening,” the official told reporters.

President Biden had encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to design a response that served to deter further attacks against Israel while reducing risks of further escalation, and that is our objective”.

Previous article
CJP Afridi reconstitutes SC judges panel with inclusion of justice Munib Akhtar
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI’s Zain Qureshi quits as deputy parliamentary leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Zain Hussain Qureshi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and son of the party’s jailed Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Saturday resigned from his...

President Xi Jinping stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people

China, U.S. discuss macroeconomic policies, addressing global challenges

Six ‘missing’ Baloch students return home

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.