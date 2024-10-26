Prince William gets messages of support from celebs as Kate Middleton takes time off amid cancer battle

Prince William is preparing to host the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, marking the first time his climate-focused event will take place on the African continent. While Princess Kate is unable to join him as she continues her recovery and gradual return to public engagements on doctors’ advice, the event has attracted a range of high-profile attendees.

Celebrities like model Heidi Klum and actress Nina Dobrev have publicly expressed their excitement about supporting William’s initiative. Klum shared her thoughts in a statement, saying, “As someone who uses my platform to advocate for a better future for our children, I am deeply inspired by The Earthshot Prize’s ambition to find and support solutions for a healthy planet. I am thrilled to be part of this incredible evening.”

Dobrev, who is passionate about ocean health, said, “I have been so inspired to see the Earthshot Prize focus on solutions across Africa and globally to protect vital ecosystems for generations to come.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos of the celebrity guests on Instagram Stories, building anticipation among fans. The event will include a mix of international and African stars, reflecting the diverse support behind the Earthshot Prize’s mission to inspire innovation in environmental conservation. Launched by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize awards £1 million to five winners each year, with the goal of driving positive environmental change over the next decade.