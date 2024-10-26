Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours on Saturday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

She said these strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region. She added that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.

She said the international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security.