Entertainment

Matthew Perry ‘sensed’ his demise, ‘bid farewell’ to his mother before death

By Agencies

Did Matthew Perry know his days were coming to an end? His mother, Suzzane Morrison, has reason to believe so.

Speaking with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show, Morrison recalled a memorable moment when Perry, showing her one of his new homes, expressed his love and happiness to be with her.

“He came up to me, and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’…It was almost as though it was a premonition or something,” she shared.

The comment struck her as unusual. Morrison explained, “How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years.”

She added that Perry “felt very strongly” an “inevitability to what was going to happen next to him.”

“But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’” Morrison recalled Perry saying, which left her feeling uneasy.

This intimate interview, part of a special with Guthrie, will air on Today next Monday, close to the first anniversary of Perry’s death. It will also show Perry’s sister and stepfather breaking their silence since his untimely death.

The Friends star was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The medical examiner later determined the cause as an acute effect of ketamine, with additional factors including coronary artery disease and drowning.

Despite publicly claiming sobriety after years of battling addiction, Perry reportedly relapsed before his death. Five individuals, including his assistant, doctors, and a drug dealer, have since faced charges connected to his untimely passing.

Previous article
Kate Middleton has reservations about ‘weird’ Royal Family tradition
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ATC grants bail to Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan in D-Chowk protest...

Last night, I mentioned my intentions regarding Imran's sisters, and today, their bail has been granted: Vawda ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad on Friday...

Young cadet martyred defending mosque worshippers in Lakki Marwat

Eastward shifts in emerging global trends from SCO and BRICS summits

Punjab CM approves increased housing funds for families of police martyrs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.