Matthew Perry ‘sensed’ his demise, ‘bid farewell’ to his mother before death

Did Matthew Perry know his days were coming to an end? His mother, Suzzane Morrison, has reason to believe so.

Speaking with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show, Morrison recalled a memorable moment when Perry, showing her one of his new homes, expressed his love and happiness to be with her.

“He came up to me, and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’…It was almost as though it was a premonition or something,” she shared.

The comment struck her as unusual. Morrison explained, “How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years.”

She added that Perry “felt very strongly” an “inevitability to what was going to happen next to him.”

“But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’” Morrison recalled Perry saying, which left her feeling uneasy.

This intimate interview, part of a special with Guthrie, will air on Today next Monday, close to the first anniversary of Perry’s death. It will also show Perry’s sister and stepfather breaking their silence since his untimely death.

The Friends star was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The medical examiner later determined the cause as an acute effect of ketamine, with additional factors including coronary artery disease and drowning.

Despite publicly claiming sobriety after years of battling addiction, Perry reportedly relapsed before his death. Five individuals, including his assistant, doctors, and a drug dealer, have since faced charges connected to his untimely passing.