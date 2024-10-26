King Charles gives ‘go-ahead’ to Prince William for major decision about Kate Middleton

Amid recent health setbacks, King Charles is expressing relief and joy over Prince William’s leadership alongside Princess Kate, signaling confidence in the future of the monarchy. Sources told In Touch Weekly that Charles, who is reportedly scaling back royal duties on doctors’ advice, finds comfort in knowing that William and Kate will guide the royal family in the years ahead.

A palace insider shared that Charles “couldn’t be happier” about his son’s choice in Kate, who has proven to be a “wonderful future Queen.” According to the source, William, groomed for his role since childhood, has found an equally capable partner in Kate, whose dedication to royal duties is increasingly admired. “Charles is thrilled,” the source said, adding that William and Kate will make “wonderful monarchs.”

The reassurance comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded a successful tour in Australia and Samoa, where Charles acknowledged his medical team’s advice to ease his schedule. His decision to trust William and Kate with the monarchy’s future has brought him peace, knowing the legacy will be in capable hands.