Nation tyrannised through enactment of 26th Amendment: Imran

PTI founder terms 26th Constitutional Amendment ‘attack on Constitution’ during his meeting with lawyers on IHC order

Advocate Faisal Ch says ex-premier lauded party workers and supporters for their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday termed the newly enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment that empowers parliamentarians to nominate chief justice, “attack on Constitution of Pakistan,” saying the nation has been tyrannised by this act.

Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyers for PTI founder Imran Khan, told the journalists after a meeting of the PTI lawyers with its founder on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders on Thursday. Advocate Chaudhry said that the incarcerated former prime minister has expressed displeasure over the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He said that Khan refused to comment on appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Advocate Chaudhry informed that the former premier lauded the PTI workers and supporters for their sacrifices, adding that the PTI founder was not afraid of any adversity.

He noted that they were making efforts to reduce hardships being faced by the PTI founder.

Chaudhry claimed that the PTI founder is kept in a six by eight cell, adding that he has been subjected to psychological torture.

“An application will be filed in IHC against the circumstances the former premier is being kept in.”

Furthermore, he said Imran has instructed the leaders to lead from the front.

For his part, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen said that such “state terrorism” is unprecedented, adding that the jailed party founder was unaware of the passage of 26th Amendment and Justice Yahya’s appointment.

“We informed him about the developments, including the bail of his wife Bushra Bibi,” he said, adding that Imran expressed satisfaction over his spouse’s release.

The meeting came after the IHC ordered the Adiala Jail authorities to allow meeting between the incarcerated former premier and his lawyers.

The order came against the backdrop of the PTI’s ongoing strenuous efforts to secure its founder’s release.

Earlier, the court ordered the Adiala jail administration to present the PTI founder at 3pm today.

“Bring the PTI founder, he will have a meeting with his lawyers,” said the IHC during the hearing of a contempt of court case against the Adiala Jail superintendent.