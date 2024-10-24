Unchecked reliance on AI

Artificial Intelligence, touted as a revolutionary technology, poses an existential risk to the cognitive development and creativity of students. This pervasive tool, masquerading as a facilitator, surreptitiously undermines the very foundations of intellectual growth.

By relinquishing cognitive responsibilities to AI, students succumb to an alarming dependency, sacrificing their innate potential on the altar of convenience. This crutch fosters intellectual laziness, stifling critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

AI’s destructive impact on student careers is multifaceted: erosion of creative problem-solving capacities; debilitation of analytical thinking; loss of original thought and innovation; and unchecked reliance on technology, breeding incompetence and stunted development of essential skills and talents.

The consequences are dire: AI-induced intellectual atrophy, crippling students’ ability to navigate complex challenges. Unchecked, this menace will ravage the minds of future generations, rendering them incapable of independent thought.

The future of intellectual discourse and innovation hangs in the balance. We must act decisively to prevent AI from becoming a Trojan horse, undermining the very essence of education.

SHAKEEL AHMED

TURBAT