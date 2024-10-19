Govt puts off Senate, NA sessions without tabling 26th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Amid tall claims and hectic efforts, the government on Friday failed to table the 26th Constitutional Amendments for approval in both the Senate and National Assembly on Friday, and adjourned the both the houses till Saturday (tomorrow) as discussions over the proposed amendments remained inconclusive.

The Senate, chaired by Yousaf Raza Gilani, was expected to take up the amendment for consideration. However, the session was largely procedural, with Senator Saleem Mandviwala moving a resolution to defer the question period, which was accepted. The Senate also offered prayers for the victims of the Karsaz bombing.

At one point, Chairman Gilani proposed adjourning the session for an hour due to an ongoing meeting and a cabinet session, a suggestion supported by Senator Irfan Siddiqui. “A meeting is underway, and the cabinet is also in session. If appropriate, we can postpone for an hour,” Gilani stated. However, the session continued without a formal break.

Senator Siddiqui, from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), expressed that there was nothing in the proposed constitutional amendment that conflicted with fundamental rights, urging consensus for its passage. He also voiced no objection to a resolution condemning the killing of a Hamas leader.

Meanwhile, Senator Talal Chaudhry, also from PML-N, criticised the Supreme Court’s recent clarification, stating it had further complicated its judgment and appeared to favour one political party. “Such decisions are making the judges themselves controversial,” he remarked.

In the National Assembly, the session was adjourned until Saturday, October 19.

Earlier in the day, an emergency cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was also postponed until 9:30am the following day, without any formal proceedings.

The government now plans to present the constitutional amendment in the Senate on Saturday, followed by the National Assembly. Sources indicate that the delay stems from ongoing consultations between the government and allied parties, with further discussions scheduled.

Prime Minister Sharif has also called for a parliamentary party meeting on Saturday at 2:00pm, where he will brief members on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Additionally, a breakfast event for senators will be hosted by the prime minister, aimed at consolidating support for the amendment.

All parliamentarians have been advised to remain in Islamabad, as the amendment is expected to be tabled in both houses on Saturday.