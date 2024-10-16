Mirwaiz stresses resolution of Kashmir dispute as key to achieving lasting peace and stability

SRINAGAR: Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, stated that sustainable peace, stability, and economic development in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir cannot be achieved without addressing the Kashmir dispute.

In a recent interview, Mirwaiz emphasized that the Kashmir conflict is the core issue fueling tensions between Pakistan and India, and it must be resolved to foster amicable relations between the two nations. He criticized the BJP-led Indian government for its attempts to undermine the identity of the Kashmiri people.

He pointed out that the recent elections reflected the Kashmiris’ rejection of the BJP government’s actions since August 2019, which have had a significant impact on their lives. The illegal abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has further internationalized the Kashmir issue, according to Mirwaiz. He urged the Indian government to acknowledge the ground realities in the occupied territory and engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve this long-standing conflict.

During a separate address at the historic Khaniyar Sharif shrine for the Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani, Mirwaiz expressed deep concern over the situation of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India. He noted that Muslims are living in fear and intimidation, citing alarming incidents of violence, discrimination, and the demolition of homes and mosques through bulldozer campaigns. He called on Indian authorities to end policies that specifically target minorities.

Mirwaiz also criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, warning that any attempts to disenfranchise Muslims will be met with strong resistance. He highlighted the global challenges facing Muslims, emphasizing that the dire situation in Palestine is troubling not only for Muslims but for all of humanity.

He underscored the vital role of mosques, stating they serve not just as places of worship but also as essential hubs for Muslims in religious, social, economic, and political matters.

The Urs celebrations attracted thousands of participants from various areas of occupied Kashmir, marking Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s first attendance since 2019, during which he shared his insights with the attendees.