Salma Hayek brushes off viral video with Nicole Kidman, shares fashion week memories

Salma Hayek is seemingly unbothered by a recent viral moment with Nicole Kidman at Paris Fashion Week. In an Instagram post dated October 1, Hayek shared a photo of herself and Kidman at the Balenciaga show, closing out her 2025 Fashion Week experience.

“Finally, last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025. 👏 Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show,” the 58-year-old actress captioned the post. She included a snapshot of herself standing next to Kidman, 57, tagging her, along with fellow stars Lindsay Lohan and Katy Perry.

The post came after a viral video from last month showed what appeared to be a tense moment between Hayek and Kidman outside the Balenciaga show. In the clip, Kidman seemingly brushed off Hayek’s attempt to turn her towards the cameras, sparking speculation about tension between the two actresses. Social media buzzed with comments about the “rude” interaction, which also featured Perry, 39, in the background.

After a brief exchange of words, Kidman walked away, leaving Hayek to say, “Yes, please. Advice.” A voice, reportedly Kidman’s, responded, “You don’t need it,” to which Hayek replied, “I do.” Despite the awkward moment, Hayek continued posing for photos with Perry, wearing a striking black dress adorned with a large bow.

Neither Hayek nor Kidman has publicly addressed the incident, and their representatives did not respond to media inquiries.

The Balenciaga show also marked Kidman’s first public appearance since the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September. Janelle’s passing led Nicole to leave the Venice Film Festival early. While accepting an award on Kidman’s behalf, “Babygirl” director Halina Reijn mentioned the tragic event, sharing that Kidman was still in shock.

Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, later told The Times that she was coping well despite the loss. The couple, married since 2006, shares two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13. Sunday recently garnered attention herself, walking the Miu Miu runway and surprising fans with her distinctive accent backstage.