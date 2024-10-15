Canada accuses India of using organized crime to target Khalistani activists, escalating diplomatic rift

Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has accused agents of the Indian government of collaborating with organized crime groups, specifically the Bishnoi gang, to target pro-Khalistani activists in Canada. This latest claim intensifies an already fraught relationship between the two nations, which has been strained since Ottawa accused Indian officials of involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and prominent Khalistani leader.

During a press conference, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin disclosed that Indian government agents have allegedly been using criminal networks to target individuals within Canada’s South Asian community, particularly those supporting the Khalistan movement. Gauvin specifically pointed to the Bishnoi gang as one of the groups being leveraged by Indian agents. “What we have seen, from an RCMP perspective, is that they use organized crime elements,” Gauvin said.

The Indian government swiftly dismissed the accusations, calling them “preposterous” and politically motivated. The allegation comes on the heels of Canada’s recent expulsion of six Indian diplomats, further escalating the diplomatic tensions.

The RCMP claims to have gathered “clear and compelling evidence” linking Indian officials to criminal activities within Canada, though specific details remain under wraps due to ongoing investigations. Commissioner Duheme mentioned that this evidence highlights the “breadth and depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the government of India,” including multiple threats to the lives of pro-Khalistan activists in Canada. More than 30 individuals have been charged in connection with these crimes, and some are alleged to have ties to Indian officials.

Canada’s concerns about Indian interference have centered on the targeting of Sikh separatists through violent crime, deepening fears of foreign influence in domestic Canadian affairs. RCMP officials stated that further evidence is expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.