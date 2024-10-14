Safety for vaccinators

The recent abduction and rape of a female polio vaccinator in Jacobabad is a tragic reminder of the huge risks faced by those fighting to eradicate polio in Pakistan. While the case remains unresolved, justice must be served timely and the perpetrators held accountable. This harrowing incident is a major barrier to polio eradication in the country.

This year alone, Pakistan has reported 28 cases of polio, a figure four times higher than that of 2023. The resurgence of the virus not only threatens the health of countless children but also signifies the uphill battle in achieving complete eradication. Vaccine hesitancy, fueled by myths and mistrust, combined with security issues, has severely impacted vaccination campaigns across the nation.

To tackle this crisis, coordinated efforts between the government and international organisations are crucial. Mass vaccination campaigns and community outreach should continuously be conducted to dispel vaccine myths. Additionally, ensuring security in areas where resistance is high is key to the success of these efforts.

RIAZ AHMED SOOMRO

SHIKARPUR