Opinion

Safety for vaccinators

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The recent abduction and rape of a female polio vaccinator in Jacobabad is a tragic reminder of the huge risks faced by those fighting to eradicate polio in Pakistan. While the case remains unresolved, justice must be served timely and the perpetrators held accountable. This harrowing incident is a major barrier to polio eradication in the country.

This year alone, Pakistan has reported 28 cases of polio, a figure four times higher than that of 2023. The resurgence of the virus not only threatens the health of countless children but also signifies the uphill battle in achieving complete eradication. Vaccine hesitancy, fueled by myths and mistrust, combined with security issues, has severely impacted vaccination campaigns across the nation.

To tackle this crisis, coordinated efforts between the government and international organisations are crucial. Mass vaccination campaigns and community outreach should continuously be conducted to dispel vaccine myths. Additionally, ensuring security in areas where resistance is high is key to the success of these efforts.

RIAZ AHMED SOOMRO

SHIKARPUR

Previous article
Where do our donations go?
Next article
Sanam Javed, Raja Basharat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future in royal family laid bare

Prince Harry received positive news from the UK, but his wife Meghan Markle cautioned about potential repercussions regarding her future in the royal family. In...

Police arrest over 35 PTI workers in Lahore ahead of Islamabad protest

PTI leader blasts govt over restrictions on Imran Khan ahead of protest

China conducts military drills near Taiwan amid rising tensions over sovereignty remarks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.