Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek’s heated exchange at PFW

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek’s Paris Fashion Week altercation went viral online, with fans wondering what the duo said to each other in the heated conversation, and what it was about.

In a clip of the altercation, Nicole and Salma can be seen in front of photographers alongside Katy Perry. The Frida star then puts an arm around Nicole to position her for the photos, but the Big Little Lies star removes her arm, and is seen addressing Salma in a stern manner.

Salma was seen saying, “Yes please – advice” to which Nicole reportedly replied “You don’t need it” and Salma replies, “I do.”

Body language expert Judi James has taken a look at the footage and revealed what seemed to be going on, noting that the altercation doesn’t seem to stem from any prior issue between the duo, but rather from an “etiquette issue.”

“Paris fashion week shows are a hot-mess combo of rarefied, super-A-list air and the sweaty lower levels of a rugby scrum,” explains Judi of the event.

She explained: “Keeping your dignity and maintaining impeccable elegance while being jostled and made to wait for what can often be hours are necessary skills, and Nicole Kidman offers what looks like a masterclass here in protecting A-list parameters and status signals against all odds.”

“This body language looks like a subliminal etiquette issue, based on fashion house ‘rules’ that are possibly as complex as the Da Vinci Code,” she noted.

“Nicole seems to be posing happily with her friend Salma, placing a polite arm round her shoulders while keeping their torsos apart. The problem might possibly first arise when Nicole then turns (with her hair covering her face from the cameras) to have a more personal-looking friendly chat to Salma, who is still working the pose,” Judi continued.

She added: “In another clip we can see Salma apparently trying to steer Nicole around and away from her using an arm and a hand that could, although possibly not touching, be seen or felt as directive and a little superior. Nicole appears to push the hand away, suggesting the mimed touch breached some kind of silent etiquette, as in a possible ‘I’ll choose when I go or where I move to.’ She turns back to kiss Katy, leaving Salma looking nonplussed. There does appear to be some pointing that could look like a small flashpoint before Nicole walks off in the other direction.”

Concluding her analysis, she said: “Anyone who has seen The Devil Wears Prada though should know that high fashion event body language maybe shouldn’t be judged at normal earthling levels.”