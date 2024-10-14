Hailey Bieber’s family rift deepens as she says ‘I’ve built my own family’

Hailey Bieber’s family feud is seemingly growing stronger as she keeps her son Jack Blues Bieber away from her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

Per Daily Mail’s report, a source has claimed that the Rhode beauty founder has a “serious” clash with her parents over their religious and political beliefs.

The insider revealed that Stephen is a born-again Christian and an admirer and supporter of Donald Trump, and her “parents are still married and share the same brain.”

She is also keeping herself at a distance from her parents, as her relationship with them has been reportedly “eroding’ for some time now, and new parents (Justin and Hailey) do not want Hailey’s parents around their son.

The source reported that “she was closer with her mom, but that started to break down when she fell pregnant because she didn’t want to tell her family for months.”

The 27-year-old fashion model had a “blowout with her family when her dad asked for prayers for Hailey and Justin, and she told him that she did not want him meddling in her life.”

Moreover, last month Hailey gave an interview to W magazine and shared her stance on growing distant with her family, saying, “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life,” and added, “I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

It is pertinent to mention that despite going through a family conflict, Hailey’s father celebrated the birth of his grandson on Instagram, while her mother chose to remain tight-lipped.