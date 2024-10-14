China willing to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Indonesia; Xi tells Widodo

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is willing to work with Indonesia to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, ensure the sustainable operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and create more highlights of cooperation to better benefit the people of both countries.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

During his 10 years as Indonesian president, Widodo has visited China eight times and met with Xi 12 times, which led the two countries to open a new chapter in jointly building a community with a shared future, as well as building a new pattern of all-round strategic cooperation, Xi said.

China highly appreciates Widodo’s important contribution to the China-Indonesia friendship, Xi said, adding it is believed that the new Indonesian government will continue its friendly policy towards China and push the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future to a higher level.

Noting that next year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, Xi said China is ready to work with Indonesia to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, strengthen solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote regional and global development, prosperity, and stability.

For his part, Widodo said that over the past decade, he has forged a deep friendship with President Xi, leading to significant achievements in the comprehensive strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

He expressed gratitude to China for contributing to Indonesia’s economic development, noting that the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has become a model for Belt and Road cooperation between the two sides.

Widodo also expressed confidence that the Indonesia-China relationship will continue its strong momentum of growth under the leadership of Indonesia’s new government.