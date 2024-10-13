Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop ‘major’ hint amid engagement rumours

By Agencies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to be more “loved-up” than ever during their double date night with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The power couple, who enjoyed an intimate date night with Swift’s best friend and her husband Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in New York City on Friday, October 11, walked hand-in-hand with her longtime boyfriend.

Since they started dating, the couple has been showering each other with affection, but their latest outing just raised the bar.

They were previously rumoured to have taken the next step in their relationship after Ex-NFL star Troy Aikman referred to Taylor as Travis’ “missus,” a term typically used for a wife.

Taylor donned a bold lace ensemble, complete with black heel boots, while Lively chose an ethereal burgundy knitted look for the evening. In addition, Ryan looked dapper as ever in white shacket and tan desert boots.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop major hint amid engagement rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop major hint amid engagement rumours

This comes shortly after the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool actor followed in Swift’s footsteps and made a generous donation to charities for hurricane victims.

The Anti-hero hitmaker forked out a whopping $5 million for Feeding America while the A-list celebrity couple donated $1 million for the noble cause.

Previous article
Hugh Jackman shares ‘good news’ in milestone update
Next article
Hailey Bieber drives off as Justin ‘breaks silence’ on friendship with Diddy
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle rubs salt into King Charles wounds with ‘revenge’ dress

Meghan Markle appeared to send a strong message to the royal family with her outfit choice at a recent high-profile event. The Duchess of Sussex...

Jennifer Lopez’s bombshell remarks leave Ben Affleck ‘tensed’

Hailey Bieber drives off as Justin ‘breaks silence’ on friendship with Diddy

Hugh Jackman shares ‘good news’ in milestone update

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.