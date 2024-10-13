Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop ‘major’ hint amid engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to be more “loved-up” than ever during their double date night with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The power couple, who enjoyed an intimate date night with Swift’s best friend and her husband Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in New York City on Friday, October 11, walked hand-in-hand with her longtime boyfriend.

Since they started dating, the couple has been showering each other with affection, but their latest outing just raised the bar.

They were previously rumoured to have taken the next step in their relationship after Ex-NFL star Troy Aikman referred to Taylor as Travis’ “missus,” a term typically used for a wife.

Taylor donned a bold lace ensemble, complete with black heel boots, while Lively chose an ethereal burgundy knitted look for the evening. In addition, Ryan looked dapper as ever in white shacket and tan desert boots.

This comes shortly after the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool actor followed in Swift’s footsteps and made a generous donation to charities for hurricane victims.

The Anti-hero hitmaker forked out a whopping $5 million for Feeding America while the A-list celebrity couple donated $1 million for the noble cause.