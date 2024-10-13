NATIONAL

Shah Farman resigns as senior advisor to KP chief minister

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman has stepped down from his position as senior advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Farman cited his responsibilities as a member of the Accountability Committee as the primary reason for his resignation, stating that his advisory role could interfere with his duties on the committee. The committee is tasked with overseeing the performance of the KP government.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan, in consultation with the KP Chief Minister, formed a three-member committee to monitor the performance of government ministers. The committee includes Shah Farman, senior legal expert Qazi Anwar, and Musaddiq, the CM’s advisor on anti-corruption.

The committee’s mandate is to review complaints related to corruption, suggest governance improvements, and evaluate the performance of the chief minister and other ministers. It will also oversee the activities of the Anti-Corruption Department and investigate corruption cases involving senior government officials and ministers.

Qazi Anwar highlighted that the committee aims to enhance the effectiveness of the Anti-Corruption Department and will forward cases to courts for legal action after thorough review. This initiative was a result of a meeting between Imran Khan and the KP Chief Minister, where concerns over ministerial performance were discussed.

