SCO Summit to showcase Pakistan’s true potential: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has said that Pakistan is hosting major events and that the world is now realizing the county’s true potential.

Briefing the international media in Islamabad on Sunday about preparations for the upcoming SCO summit, he said hosting the Chinese Premier and holding a SCO Council of Heads Government meeting is a great honor for Pakistan.

The Minister said the arrangements for the summit have been completed. He said that Islamabad has been decorated and turned into a picturesque city reflecting the cultures of SCO member states.

He said the SCO will prove to be fruitful in overcoming challenges, including climate change, regional cooperation and counter-terrorism. Attaullah Tarar said through SCO, the world will get to know that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation.

He said recent visits of the Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the business delegations from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan have been very successful with regard to increasing Pakistan’s trade and investments.

The Minister said Pakistan and Malaysia are going to collaborate in different fields to strengthen bilateral ties. Attaullah Tarar said during the visits of Saudi delegations, agreements worth 2.2 billion dollars were signed in the field of agriculture, mining, IT, livestock and energy.

He said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has expressed the desire to increase investment in trade in Pakistan. He also recalled the visit of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi which strengthened the ties between the two countries.

The Minister said Pakistan values its partnerships with other countries. Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan is opening up to the world and the economic indicators are continuously improving, the inflation rate has decreased from thirty-two percent to six point nine percent. He said the foreign remittances have also risen to eight point eight billion dollars.