NATIONAL

Police enforce Section 144 at protests over blasphemy suspect’s killing

By News Desk
Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest on a street against the disqualified decision of former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi on October 21, 2022. - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified October 21, from running for political office for five years, his lawyer said, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received while in power. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tensions escalated outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) as police clashed with demonstrators protesting against the killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar and the perceived increase in extremism in Sindh.

Dr. Shahnawaz, accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, was killed in a controversial police encounter on September 19 in Mirpurkhas, which Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar later described as a “staged encounter.”

The protest, named the “Sindh Rawadari March,” drew participants from diverse sectors, including human rights groups, trade unions, and feminist organizations, all united in their condemnation of Dr. Shahnawaz’s extrajudicial killing. However, their assembly was deemed a violation of Section 144, a law that prohibits gatherings of four or more people, aimed at preventing riots and maintaining public order.

During the protest, police were filmed conducting baton charges against the demonstrators, actions that did not spare even women, as shown in social media and TV coverage. In a parallel development, members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) initiated a counter-protest. Although police halted their progress at Teen Talwar and near Capri cinema, confrontations ensued, resulting in clashes with police and Rangers.

Authorities responded by sealing off routes to the KPC, using containers and buses to block access, even preventing journalists and camera crews from entering the area. Despite these measures, the situation escalated, leading to the death of a protester and injuries to several others during a clash near Metropole as TLP supporters attempted to reach the KPC.

Karachi South Deputy Commissioner Altaf Sario justified the enforcement of Section 144, citing the potential for violence and the presence of foreign dignitaries in Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which could be negatively impacted by the unrest.

Amidst the turmoil, rights groups have voiced their condemnation of the police’s handling of the protests, particularly the use of force against peaceful demonstrators. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have both called for the immediate release of detained protesters and for the right to peaceful assembly to be respected.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the balance between maintaining public order and respecting human rights, highlighting the delicate nature of handling protests in volatile situations.

Previous article
SCO Summit to showcase Pakistan’s true potential: Tarar
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Indian Muslim politician shot dead in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: A senior Muslim politician in India’s financial capital Mumbai was shot dead on Saturday, weeks ahead of key state elections, with police...

Netanyahu tells UN chief to relocate peacekeepers from southern Lebanon to ensure their safety

Fifth UN peacekeeper wounded in southern Lebanon

Tarar lauds China for helping Pakistan overcome energy crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.