Kanye West accused of sexual assault by ex assistant

By Agencies

Kanye West has been sued by his former assistant over sexual assault.

Lauren Pisciotta, who worked with the rapper between 2021-2022, says she was drugged and sexually abused during a studio session hosted by rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

According to the victim, she — was “laced with an unidentifiable drug,” before she felt disoriented after “a few small sips.”

“As plaintiff began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state, she felt less in control of her body and speech, and that is where plaintiff’s memories of that night escape her,” the complaint reads.

She then recalls  “feeling physically ill and confused” and felt “immense and embarrassment”

