Kamala Harris drinks on late night TV

From Donald Trump requesting military vehicles to Kamala Harris spilling the guts on late night show, the American politics recently has been a dramatic mayhem. As Joe Biden drops the election race, the red Republicans under Donald and blue Democrats under Harris engage in thrilling nail-biter race for White House, featured by party-themed nail colours. Here’s the American politics in a nutshell, folks!:

At a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, President Joe Biden dropped a bombshell by suggesting he was again running for another term — only to erase it with a smile. He was joking.

“Hey folks, my name is Joe Biden,” the president said as he stepped to the lectern to talk about a string of successes, like a strong jobs report.

He looked so buoyant a reporter asked if he wanted to reconsider dropping out of the race, as he did to make Harris the Democratic candidate to take on Trump in November.

“I’m back in,” Biden quipped, then grinned broadly and waved as he got a laugh from the press corps.

Biden and Trump are teetotalers so if Harris wins the White House, the US brewing industry might pop a cork.

She revealed — and demonstrated — during a late-night TV interview with Stephen Colbert that she likes a cold one now and then.

“Cheers!” Harris said as she cracked open a can of Miller High Life, which the venerable US brewer bills as “the champagne of beers.”

Two Harris supporters have unveiled politically themed nail polish based on viral moments from the presidential campaign.

Amy Rosenthal and partner Kate Friedman came up with one line called “Neutralising Name-Calling.”

Neutral shades called “Nasty” and “Have You Heard Her Laugh” are designed to poke fun at the ways Trump has derided the vice president.

“The Prosecutor” is a tone of orange that recalls US prison uniforms and Harris’s former career as a prosecutor in California.

Also for sale is classic red “Cat Lady” — a term used by Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to describe childless women.

Citing an attempted assassination and a second plot that was foiled, Trump is requesting military vehicles and aircraft for his campaign trips, The Washington Post reported.

The unprecedented request by a candidate to travel with military escorts drew a wry response from Biden, saying the one thing the Republican wouldn’t get is fighter jets.

“As long as he doesn’t ask for F-15s. I’ve told the department to give him every single thing he needs… as he were a sitting president,” Biden said.

At an event in US auto industry capital Detroit, Trump got unusually nostalgic, reminiscing about what he said was the car of his youth, growing up as the scion of a New York real estate fortune.

“I’d put that top down. See, in those days, I didn’t mind when the hair waved. I’d go fast and that hair would be waving, that blond hair,” Trump said.

But the 78-year-old acknowledged about his trademark locks: “Today I’m a little more careful.”