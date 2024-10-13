Entertainment

Hugh Jackman shares ‘good news’ in milestone update

By Agencies

Hugh Jackman celebrated his 56th birthday in style as he expressed gratitude to his fans over another milestone.

The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday, October 12, announcing that his film Deaadpool & Wolverine has finally been crowned as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all times after smashing several records.

Sharing a screenshot of an article from Deadline, Hugh wrote in the caption, “Best. Fans. EVER.”

Hugh Jackman shares good news in milestone update

The film has so far achieved a staggering $444 million worldwide during its opening weekend, further earning a whopping $1.33B at the global box office since its release in July.

Previously, Hugh couldn’t contain his excitement after he discovered that the film secured its place as number one worldwide.

In the video, the actor could be seen sitting in his car only to find out that his film has sent shocking waves throughout the world.

Crying tears of joy, he exclaimed, “Oh my god!”

Meanwhile, he wrote at the time, “Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!”

On professional front, the actor is gearing up for his new concert series Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love at Radio City Hall, which is slated to release in January 2025.

Previous article
Prince Harry’s ‘subtle bow’ to King Charles sparks speculation
Next article
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop ‘major’ hint amid engagement rumours
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle rubs salt into King Charles wounds with ‘revenge’ dress

Meghan Markle appeared to send a strong message to the royal family with her outfit choice at a recent high-profile event. The Duchess of Sussex...

Jennifer Lopez’s bombshell remarks leave Ben Affleck ‘tensed’

Hailey Bieber drives off as Justin ‘breaks silence’ on friendship with Diddy

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop ‘major’ hint amid engagement rumours

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.