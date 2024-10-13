World

Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration attempts on Lebanon border

By Agencies

RAMIA: Lebanon’s Hezbollah group reported two clashes with Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate the Lebanese border village of Ramia on Sunday, alongside several other attacks overnight.

Hezbollah fighters said they confronted Israeli soldiers, setting off explosive devices and engaging in combat during two separate infiltration attempts near Ramia. According to the group, the skirmishes lasted about an hour.

Additionally, Hezbollah claimed to have carried out multiple attacks on Israeli troops both in Lebanon and across the Israeli side of the border.

Lebanese state media reported that an Israeli airstrike on Sunday completely destroyed a mosque in southern Lebanon, marking another escalation in Israel’s ongoing bombardment campaign.

The airstrike, which occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. local time, targeted the old mosque in the village of Kfar Tibnit, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

On Sunday, the Israeli military intercepted approximately five projectiles launched from Lebanon, shortly after air raid sirens sounded across several northern Israeli regions, including the city of Haifa. This followed a Saturday incident where Israel reported around 320 projectiles were fired from Lebanon during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which concluded Saturday night.

