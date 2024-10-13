Hailey Bieber drives off as Justin ‘breaks silence’ on friendship with Diddy

Hailey Bieber took the wheel following reports that her husband, Justin Bieber, has finally addressed the recent allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to The Mirror US, the model, who recently welcomed their first baby, was seen out and about, driving around Los Angeles on Thursday, October 10.

Hailey, 27, sported sunglasses with her blonde hair neatly pulled back in a bun. She held the steering wheel in one hand, showcasing her sparkly ring, while the other gripped her phone as she focused on the road.

This outing comes after a source revealed to InTouch Weekly that Justin, 30, has been discussing the disgraced music mogul’s controversy with close friends.

“The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy,” the source shared. “But he’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him.”

As for an official statement from the Never Say Never singer, it remains unlikely, as the pop sensation has chosen to stay mum on the matter.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in late August and are focusing on caring for their baby while the news surrounding Diddy—who was arrested and indicted on charges ranging from racketeering to sex trafficking—lingers in the background.