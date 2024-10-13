Gandapur’s absence dampened morale of PTI workers during protest, says Atif Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Khan stated that the absence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur demoralized party workers during the recent protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Atif Khan emphasized the lack of clear communication from the party leadership regarding the protest strategy on October 4, which contributed to confusion among participants. He called for clearer directives from the leadership about the nature of the protest—whether it was intended as a demonstration or a sit-in.

Atif Khan expressed concern about the party’s current direction and decision-making, noting that workers feel disheartened. However, he maintained that PTI cannot be eliminated and that negotiations with stakeholders are inevitable for a way forward.

Responding to a question about political deals, Atif Khan remarked that deals are often self-serving, whereas the party should focus on the country’s greater good. He also criticized the PTI’s leadership, alleging that internal disagreements and unnecessary discussions during meetings in Adiala Jail with Imran Khan are affecting party unity.

PTI announces October 15 protest at D-Chowk despite internal challenges

Meanwhile, the PTI has announced another protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 15, coinciding with the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

This decision was made following a political committee meeting, and central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed the protest in a post on X. He also revealed that protests in Punjab have been called off, demanding the release of detained PTI workers and an end to what the party deems “unlawful” raids and arrests.

The PTI has raised concerns over threats to its chairman’s safety, accusing the government of violating his basic human rights.