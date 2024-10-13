NATIONAL

Delegations from India, Russia arrive to attend SCO Summit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepares to host the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16, the arrival of foreign delegations continues, with official representatives from India and Russia reaching the country.

According to the details, a four-member delegation from India and a 76-member delegation from Russia have landed in Pakistan.

Apart from this, 15 members of China, four members of Kyrgyzstan, and two members of Iran have also reached Pakistan while seven representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have also landed in the country.

Previous article
Leaving paper behind
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan Army’s team wins Gold Medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol –...

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s Team participated in Exercise Cambrian Patrol - 2024, which was held at Wales, UK from 04-13 October 2024. This year, Exercise...

PTI leadership divided over D-Chowk protest during SCO summit

Gandapur’s absence dampened morale of PTI workers during protest, says Atif Khan

Shah Farman resigns as senior advisor to KP chief minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.