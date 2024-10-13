Delegations from India, Russia arrive to attend SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepares to host the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16, the arrival of foreign delegations continues, with official representatives from India and Russia reaching the country.

According to the details, a four-member delegation from India and a 76-member delegation from Russia have landed in Pakistan.

Apart from this, 15 members of China, four members of Kyrgyzstan, and two members of Iran have also reached Pakistan while seven representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have also landed in the country.