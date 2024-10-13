Entertainment

‘Biden likes me more’: Trump takes jab at Harris as he rallies in Coachella

By Agencies

Former United States president Donald Trump proudly claimed that President Joe Biden liked him more than his presidential rival Vice President Kamala Harris, as he took the stage in a heavily Democratic California on Saturday.

Trump slammed the vice president’s work as he made a campaign stop in her home state, as part of his plan to campaign in “deep blue” states ahead of the November 5 presidential elections despite low winning prospects.

