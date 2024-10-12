Unsettled Peace

By: Ahmad Hayat

“Peace is never permanent in a land where extremism thrives on chaos; it must be safeguarded with vigilance, unity, and unwavering resolve.”

In recent times, Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of terrorism, shaking the foundations of the relative peace that prevailed from 2017 to 2021. This renewed wave of violence stems from a complex mix of internal and external factors, a history of extremist conflict, and evolving geopolitical dynamics. To understand the current rise in terrorism, it is essential to look at its roots, the efforts to combat it, and the mistakes made that allowed it to resurface.

Before the cataclysmic events of 9/11, terrorism in Pakistan was largely manifested through extremist sectarian groups. The region saw conflicts between militant factions with a domestic agenda, mostly tied to religious and sectarian divides. However, post-9/11, terrorism in Pakistan took on a new, more global dimension. As Pakistan allied with the USA in its war against Al-Qaeda, the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, and the Afghan Taliban, the country became a direct target for terrorist attacks.

“Pakistan’s partnership with the USA in combating Al-Qaeda and the Taliban led to devastating consequences at home, as extremist factions retaliated with unprecedented violence,” remarked a political analyst. As Pakistan took a stand against terrorism on the international stage, it simultaneously faced growing terrorist threats within its borders.

Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism reached a critical juncture after the heinous 2014 Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar. The massacre of over 140 schoolchildren shocked the nation and led to the adoption of the National Action Plan (NAP) in December 2014, a comprehensive strategy aimed at eradicating terrorism. Following this, a series of military operations, including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, severely weakened terrorist networks. These operations pushed extremist factions out of their strongholds and restored a fragile peace across much of the country by 2017.

“The military’s operations were crucial in decimating terrorist sanctuaries, yet the real challenge lay in maintaining the peace long-term,” stated a security expert. The NAP succeeded in curbing violence for a time, allowing Pakistan to experience a period of relative peace from 2017 to 2021.

The resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan reflects shifting paradigms, both globally and domestically. While external factors play a significant role, the key to combating terrorism lies in internal growth, stability, and governance. To prevent history from repeating itself, Pakistan must act decisively, ensuring long-term security through military strength, political unity, and economic resilience.

Unfortunately, that peace was not to last. The resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan can be traced to several key factors, both domestic and international. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 left a vacuum that the TTP swiftly filled. Freed captives, abandoned American weapons, and newfound space to operate provided the TTP with the tools to regroup and reignite their operations against Pakistan. “The US exit from Afghanistan was a windfall for TTP militants, who saw an opportunity to reassert their influence,” said an intelligence source.

The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan emboldened the TTP, with both groups sharing ideological ties. The Taliban’s narrative of defeating three empires– Britain, the USSR, and the USA– spurred the TTP’s ambition to destabilize Pakistan under the pretext of waging jihad. “The ideological alliance between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP has created a dangerous synergy, with both groups feeding off each other’s victories and propaganda,” observed a regional analyst.

The peace talks between Pakistan and the TTP, intended to bring stability, backfired. These negotiations, occurring at a time when the TTP was war-weary, gave the group the space to regroup and devise new strategies. The decision to allow TTP families to settle in Pakistan provided further complications. “We underestimated the TTP’s ability to regroup during peace talks and failed to account for their deep-rooted ties with the Afghan Taliban,” an official admitted.

Pakistan’s political instability, marked by leadership changes and civil-military tensions from 2017 to 2022, further compounded the problem. With a distracted government and inadequate resources, the country struggled to fully address the TTP threat. Economic deterioration also played a critical role, as poverty and unemployment created fertile ground for recruitment by terrorist organizations. “When political turmoil dominates the agenda, security concerns often fall by the wayside,” warned a security expert.

While Pakistan’s military operations against terrorist groups were initially successful, the failure to maintain long-term peace can be attributed to several shortcomings. “Our military victories were significant, but we failed to follow through with proper border management, infrastructure development, and civil governance,” remarked a retired military officer. Moreover, the areas cleared of TTP influence were often governed under military authority, rather than transitioning to civilian law enforcement. This lack of local governance further alienated the population and hindered efforts to build trust.

To effectively combat the renewed threat of terrorism, Pakistan needs a multi-pronged approach: A robust military campaign is essential to dismantle the growing threat of the TTP and other extremist factions. A stable democratic setup is necessary to prevent further political distractions and ensure long-term governance. Building public trust through social and economic reforms, particularly in underdeveloped regions, can help garner local resistance to extremist ideologies.

Stronger bureaucracy enhancing law enforcement agencies and civil governance will fill the gap left by military control in previously TTP-occupied areas. Addressing the country’s economic crisis will reduce the appeal of terrorist recruitment and allow Pakistan to focus on internal security. Securing the border with Afghanistan remains a critical task in preventing the flow of militants into Pakistan.

On the international front, Pakistan must engage in a balanced foreign policy, maintaining ties with the Afghan Taliban to avoid open conflict while ensuring strong cooperation with the West. “A stable Afghanistan is crucial not just for Pakistan’s security but for peace across the entire region,” stressed a foreign policy expert.

The support of the USA. and other Western nations, both politically and economically, is vital for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations. Securing assistance and partnerships will be critical to ensuring a stable and peaceful South Asia.

The resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan reflects shifting paradigms, both globally and domestically. While external factors play a significant role, the key to combating terrorism lies in internal growth, stability, and governance. To prevent history from repeating itself, Pakistan must act decisively, ensuring long-term security through military strength, political unity, and economic resilience.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]