Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy NYC double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds during Chiefs’ bye week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the most of the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL bye week by stepping out for a double date with their friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City. The couples were seen heading into The Corner Store, a popular SoHo restaurant, on Friday night.

Swift, known for her stylish ensembles, was dressed in a chic Gucci corset paired with a black leather skirt, a camel-colored overcoat, and black booties. She accessorized with a black Dior Saddle bag and her signature red lipstick, wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Kelce opted for a bold look, sporting a Jacquemus bowling shirt, black slacks, and white sneakers.

Blake Lively stunned in a body-hugging, berry-colored dress, while her husband Ryan Reynolds kept it casual in a black button-down shirt and blue jeans. The group seemed to enjoy their night out together, though the restaurant declined to comment on the star-studded event when contacted.

This double date follows the Chiefs’ recent victory over the New Orleans Saints. Earlier in the week, Swift and Kelce were spotted leaving Kansas City alongside Swift’s father, Scott. The pair boarded a Gulfstream jet, with Kelce arriving an hour later due to his recording schedule for the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

During a recent podcast episode, Jason asked Travis about his bye week plans, but the NFL star played coy about his time off with Swift, saying, “Of course I do,” while keeping details under wraps.

Earlier that Friday, Kelce was reportedly seen on set for a potential sequel to “Happy Gilmore,” adding to the excitement of his week off.

Swift, 34, is set to resume her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18, while Kelce and the Chiefs will return to the field on October 20 in a much-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. The couple has spent other special moments together during his bye weeks, including last November when Kelce traveled to Argentina to watch Swift perform. During her concerts, she famously altered the lyrics to her song “Karma” in a nod to their romance, a gesture she continues to make at shows Kelce attends.