R. Kelly’s daughter claims singer sexually abused her as a child

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse, which may be distressing for some readers.

R. Kelly’s eldest daughter, Buku Abi, has made serious allegations in a recent docuseries, asserting that her father, a convicted sex offender, molested her when she was approximately 8 or 9 years old.

In the series titled “Karma: A Daughter’s Journey,” the 26-year-old, previously known as Joann Kelly, recounted her traumatic experience, stating, “I just remember waking up to him touching me,” while visibly emotional, as reported by People.

Buku Abi, who is the daughter of R. Kelly and his ex-wife Drea Kelly, shared her feelings of confusion and helplessness during the incident, saying, “I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep.”

She expressed her disbelief regarding the actions of the “Ignition” singer, admitting that she struggled to accept the reality of the situation because he was someone she viewed as her “everything.” “I didn’t know that, even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me,” she elaborated. “I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.”

In response to these allegations, R. Kelly’s attorney has categorically denied Abi’s claims. Jennifer Bonjean stated to People that “His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded.” She further criticized the filmmakers for not reaching out to R. Kelly or his team to provide an opportunity to refute these damaging accusations.

Currently, R. Kelly is serving a 30-year prison sentence for one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of women or girls across state lines for immoral purposes. Additionally, he received a 20-year sentence for three counts of producing child pornography related to videos of himself abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter, with 19 years of that sentence to run concurrently with his first.

Meanwhile, Abi continues to share her story in the docuseries, which is now available for streaming on TVEI Streaming N.

R. Kelly was unable to face prosecution due to the claim that the victim “waited too long” to come forward.

“At that stage in my life, I felt as though I had spoken out for no reason,” Abi remarked.

In the documentary, the artist asserted that the alleged abuse inflicted by her father led to prolonged struggles with mental health.

“I genuinely believe that brief moment altered my entire existence, transformed my identity, and diminished the brightness I once possessed,” Abi stated.

“After confiding in my mother, I ceased visiting there; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah] also stopped going. Even now, I continue to grapple with it significantly.”

Abi revealed that she reached a point of suicidal thoughts, feeling indifferent about her own survival.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum recounted an incident where her mother discovered her wrists were “all cut up” while they were in a Target restroom.

“She immediately abandoned everything and asked, ‘What’s happening? Are you alright?’” Abi recalled regarding Drea, 50.

“She was genuinely concerned, and in that moment, I broke down and confessed, ‘I don’t believe I’m okay. I don’t think I can endure this. I’m not sure I will make it through my life.’”

Nonetheless, R. Kelly’s convictions have provided a degree of closure for all parties involved.

Abi’s brother, Robert Jr., whose mother is also Drea, commented in the series, “If you wish to avoid incarceration, refrain from engaging in activities that lead to it.”

Their youngest sibling, Jaah, added, “You create your own circumstances and must face the consequences.”

Drea showed her support for her children through her Instagram Story on Friday, sharing a video that described them as “beautiful,” “strong,” and “the best thing” in her life.

The professional dancer, who was married to R. Kelly from 1996 to 2009, expressed in her post, “I LOVE MY EGGS!”