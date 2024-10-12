Law Minister hints at making new CJP’s appointment by October 24

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday said that the government will notify on October 24, that at which place the Chief Justice is to be sworn in.

Talking to the media, the minister said that the deadline for issuing the notification for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan is October 24.

He said that the notification of the new Chief Justice is always issued a day or two before the appointment.

The appointment notification of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was issued a little earlier in view of the arrival of the caretaker government, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a committee of legal experts has been formed in the sub-committee of the parliamentary body. The constitutional amendment can be introduced after October 25, and even after two months.

He said that discussions are ongoing on four to five points in the committee.

The law minister said that how is it too early. Now it has been a month and a half. Judges sometimes had been appointed by the Governor General, sometimes by the President and sometimes by the martial Administrator in the past, he said, adding that in U.S the President has the authority to appoint judges.