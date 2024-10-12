Justin Bieber jokes about Diddy’s promised Lamborghini in resurfaced interview amid scandal

A resurfaced 2010 interview between Justin Bieber and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gained attention following Diddy’s recent arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with over 120 victims allegedly coming forward. The interview, which aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has sparked interest due to Bieber’s lighthearted comments about a promised Lamborghini from Diddy that never arrived.

During the show, Kimmel asked how Bieber, then 16, and Diddy became friends. Diddy humorously compared their relationship to the dynamic on MTV’s Rob & Big, saying, “We became friends in a strange way. It’s like Rob & Big.” Bieber had often spoken about his close relationship with Diddy, calling him a mentor and a big brother figure in the music industry.

Diddy also praised Bieber during the interview, calling him a “little brother” and describing the music industry as a supportive family. “We’ve got our arms around him because he’s genuinely such a nice person,” Diddy remarked, referring to Bieber as one of the “greatest kids” he’s ever known.

The conversation took a playful turn when Kimmel teased Bieber about Diddy’s reputation for lavish gifts, noting that Diddy had bought his son a Bentley. Bieber grinned and replied, “He got me a Lamborghini, but I haven’t gotten it yet.” Kimmel followed up, asking when the car was coming, referencing a previous conversation.

With a laugh, Diddy responded, “Justin had the Lamborghini for a day or two and access to the house. But he knows better than to talk about what big brother Puff does for him on national TV. Not everything’s for everybody!” The playful exchange has resurfaced at an awkward time as Diddy faces serious legal issues.