Jennifer Lopez revealed how Ben Affleck was the perfect father figure for her kids amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, both parents from previous marriages, faced the challenge of blending their families when they tied the knot. Lopez, who shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, admired how Ben Affleck stepped up to be a strong role model for her children.

Lopez praised Affleck’s involvement in the family, noting how his experience raising his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner helped him navigate the complexities of joining their two households. She also acknowledged Garner’s cooperation in making the transition smoother for everyone involved.

In an interview with Vogue, Lopez emphasized the importance of a thoughtful approach to blending families, especially with teenagers. “The transition is a delicate process. They’re teens with many feelings, but so far, it’s going well. What I hope is that my kids see him as a new ally, and his children see the same in me,” she shared.

The couple, who initially dated in the early 2000s before reuniting later, experienced a shift in their relationship dynamics due to their roles as parents. Lopez remarked how her kids grew fond of Affleck over time. Appearing on Today, she shared how much her children adore him, describing Affleck as a “wonderful father figure” who met the challenges of their blended family head-on.

“They love Ben. He’s an amazing father and role model for them. He has his own kids, and now he’s part of our family too. The kids adore him, and so do I,” Lopez said, praising his efforts in their family life.

Although Lopez and Affleck eventually parted ways, sources revealed that their children were handling the separation well. Reports suggested that Lopez stayed connected with some of Affleck’s children, though Affleck reportedly became distant from Lopez’s kids following the breakup.

Lopez has often spoken about her parenting style, describing herself as laid-back and giving her kids the freedom to explore the world with her. She once explained to ET that she wasn’t a strict disciplinarian, preferring to guide her children through love and example. This philosophy was shared with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, as they focused on raising their children with kindness rather than tough discipline.

Raised in the Bronx, Lopez worked hard to reach the level of success she enjoys today. She hoped to instill in her children the belief that anything is possible if they put in the effort. “I want them to know that there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. They are limitless,” she said, hoping her kids are inspired by her example.