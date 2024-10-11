World

Royal family ‘livid’ after Boris Johnson reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bone cancer in new memoir

By Web Desk

The Royal Family is reportedly furious after Boris Johnson disclosed in his new memoir that Queen Elizabeth II had been suffering from bone cancer, contradicting the official cause of death, which was listed as “old age.” Johnson claimed he had known about the Queen’s condition for over a year and saw signs of her decline during their final meeting.

In his memoir, Johnson wrote, “I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline.” He also recalled noticing that the Queen looked “pale and more stooped” during their last meeting, with dark bruising visible on her hands and wrists, likely from medical treatments.

Sources close to the Royal Family have expressed deep anger and frustration over the former Prime Minister’s revelations. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, one insider said the family is “livid” about Johnson leaking such “graphic and sensitive” health details.

“It’s terribly upsetting for everyone in the family,” the source revealed, adding that while there may be no public reprimand, tensions are running high behind closed doors. “They may not address it publicly, but privately, they are fuming,” the insider added.

