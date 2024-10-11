Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fascinating secret identities revealed from their dating years

As royals, anonymity is hard to come by, but Prince William and Kate Middleton found ways to enjoy a more private life while dating during their university days. British journalist Robert Jobson, in his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales, revealed that the future king adopted the pseudonym “Steve” during his time at St Andrews in Scotland. Friends used this name to help divert media attention as his romance with Middleton blossomed.

In a bid to protect their privacy, the couple also used various aliases during romantic getaways. Journalist Marcia Moody’s biography of the Princess of Wales disclosed that in 2007, the couple checked into a hotel in Seychelles under the names Martin and Rosemary Middleton. Later, after their marriage in 2011, their aides reportedly saved their contact details under the cheeky pseudonyms Danny Collins and Daphne Clark, in reference to their titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William, who had enrolled at St Andrews under his official name, William Wales, made efforts to maintain a normal student life. In addition to using “Steve,” he struck a deal with the world’s media, agreeing to limited public appearances in exchange for privacy during his time at university, according to OK! Magazine.

Despite the couple’s efforts to remain low-key, their relationship eventually became an open secret among their peers. In his book, Jobson recalled how a dinner party game at university exposed their romance when William’s ex-girlfriend, Carly Massy-Birch, hinted at the relationship in front of their friends. By September 2002, William and Kate moved in together with two other classmates, marking the beginning of their long-lasting romance.

The couple also used the classic pseudonyms “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” while checking into hotels on their getaways, although this likely fooled no one. Years later, in their 2010 engagement interview, William fondly recalled how their friendship grew into a relationship, saying, “We moved in together as friends… and it just sort of blossomed from there.”