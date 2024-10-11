Prince Harry frustrated as Meghan resists apologizing to David and Victoria Beckham

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to repair his relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, viewing it as a strategic move to strengthen his and Meghan Markle’s social connections. According to Closer Magazine, the Duke of Sussex believes rekindling their bond with the prominent British couple could unlock new opportunities for the Sussexes in both the UK and the US.

An insider close to Harry revealed that he sees reconnecting with the Beckhams as a “clever chess move” that could help expand their network. “Harry feels restoring the friendship would not only mend personal ties but also open up valuable connections,” the source shared.

However, the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t share Harry’s enthusiasm for reconciliation. Meghan is reportedly still upset over perceived public snubs from Victoria Beckham and believes the Beckhams should apologize first. This has caused frustration for Harry, who thinks they should be the ones to make the initial effort in repairing the relationship.

“It’s frustrating for him that Meghan doesn’t agree,” the insider explained, adding that she feels “Victoria and David should be the ones to apologize, not the other way around.” Despite Harry’s efforts to move forward, Meghan is standing firm on her stance.