PM Shehbaz raises salaries of Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced to immediately increase the salaries of Islamabad Police at par with Punjab Police and an Executive Allowance for the officers of ICT Police as well as the Islamabad administration, on the pattern of provinces.

The prime minister, addressing an event held at the Police Lines Headquarters here to pay tribute to the police force for their sacrifices and dutifulness, also announced to extend Shuhada Package to the families of the remaining 44 of total 64 officials of ICT Police martyred in the line of duty.

During the visit, the contingent of Islamabad Police gave guard of honour to the prime minister who later laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument at the Police Lines and penned his remarks in the visitors’ book. He also offered Fateha for the police martyrs and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police personnel.

Accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and parliamentarians, he also interacted with the family of members of police Constable Abdul Hameed who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during the protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on October 6, 2024.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister instructed for an immediate completion of a Police Hospital at the Police Lines he had announced on June 21, 2023, assuring to remove all the impediments in the project.