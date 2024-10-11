Jessica Chastain faces backlash after criticizing JetBlue over $15 flight credit

Jessica Chastain faced heavy criticism online after complaining about an inflight entertainment issue on a recent JetBlue flight. The Oscar-winning actress took to social media to express her frustration after receiving a $15 flight credit for an entertainment system outage on a trip she said cost her $1,500.

In a now-deleted series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Chastain shared a screenshot of the airline’s offer, writing, “Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500, and the credit is 1/100 of what I paid.” She sarcastically added, “I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit,” referencing the six-hour flight without functioning inflight entertainment.

JetBlue responded by explaining that the credit was given to all passengers on the flight. Chastain, however, insisted that, as a loyal customer with a TrueBlue account, there should have been more compensation.

Social media users quickly reacted, with many mocking her for the complaint. Some found it ironic that someone of her wealth would be upset over a minor credit, while others suggested she “read the room,” pointing out that her grievance seemed out of touch given the current economic climate. One user remarked, “Is 6 hours with your husband that bad without movies?” while another commented on the absurdity of a millionaire complaining about inflight entertainment on social media.

Chastain’s tweets have since been deleted, but the backlash remains as many criticized her for being tone-deaf to the situation.