Iraqi officials slam Israeli media for inciting violence against Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani

TEHRAN: Tensions between Iraq and Israel have surged following a broadcast by Israel’s Channel 14, which featured an image listing prominent anti-Israel resistance leaders as assassination targets, including Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

This marks the first instance of al-Sistani appearing on such a list, igniting widespread outrage in Iraq and being perceived as a serious provocation akin to a declaration of war.

Channel 14, a right-wing Israeli network closely aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aired the controversial image during its coverage of resistance leaders. Although the channel does not officially represent Israeli policy, its actions have been viewed as a significant insult in Iraq, where Ayatollah al-Sistani is held in high esteem.

In response to the escalating anger, Washington expressed solidarity with al-Sistani. US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, condemned the cleric’s inclusion on the list, commending him for his efforts to promote peace in the region.

The Iraqi presidency issued a stern warning, stating that ongoing provocations could exacerbate conflict in the region. “This aggression will only fuel more violence and bloodshed,” the statement emphasized, urging the international community to intervene swiftly to prevent further escalation.

Political and religious factions across Iraq condemned the broadcast. National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji characterized the inclusion of Ayatollah al-Sistani as a “grave provocation” that would not go unanswered.

The Islamic Dawa Party echoed this condemnation, labeling the broadcast an “insult” to all Iraqis and accusing Israel of committing atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon while now targeting Iraq’s most revered religious figure.

Sheikh Khaled Al-Mulla, head of Iraq’s Islamic Scholars Association, denounced the threats, accusing Israel of waging a religious war against Muslims. His sentiments resonated throughout Iraq, where al-Sistani is regarded as a crucial figure for regional peace.

Kurdish political analyst Yassin Taha highlighted al-Sistani’s pivotal role in supporting Lebanon, recalling his fatwa urging Muslims to aid the Lebanese during Israel’s conflicts in the region.

With a substantial global following, al-Sistani wields more religious influence than Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, emphasizing his significance in the region.

The Iraqi government condemned the broadcast as a smear campaign against its revered religious authority.

Government spokesperson Basem Al-Awadi warned that any attack on Ayatollah al-Sistani would provoke fierce resistance and called on the international community to denounce the broadcast.

The Iraqi presidency reiterated these concerns, calling for the protection of all religious sanctities in the region, regardless of their Islamic or non-Islamic nature.