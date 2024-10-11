Govt, opposition working on ‘joint draft’ of proposed constitutional amendments

— Fazl says JUI-F will hold consultations with PPP separately

— PPP proposes provincial constitutional courts in line with federal structure

ISLAMABAD: Major political parties, including the opposition, on Friday decided to move towards reaching a consensus and bringing about a “joint draft” for amending the Constitution, a first breakthrough after days of deadlock, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

The ‘Constitutional Package’, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

The government had aimed to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.

Fazl, while talking to journalists today, said that the government presented their draft for the constitutional amendments before his party for the first time. The statement came after a meeting of the Special Committee of Parliament today to hold a discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The fifth in-camera meeting was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and federal ministers.

The JUI-F top leader said that the PPP had also given suggestions, adding that the parties will begin consultations with the government in this regard.

He said that the JUI-F would hold consultations with the PPP separately.

Moreover, the party will also share its draft with the PTI as well to reach a consensus, the veteran politician added.

Fazl, however, declined to mention the time by which the constitutional matter will be resolved. “Right now, we have just agreed to reach an agreement on the proposed constitutional amendments.”

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that many suggestions have been presented before the committee.

“At least the uncertainty, which had been created, has now come to an end,” he added.

Commenting on the contents of the joint draft, the law minister said that the amendments suggest what should be the authority and formation of the judicial commission.

Moreover, the establishment of constitutional courts and judges’ transfer has also been discussed.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that all the political parties expressed their opinion in the meeting.

The PPP also presented its “draft” before the committee, while the government informed the committee about its consultation with the lawyers’ bodies.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his stance that he wants to present the ‘joint draft’ with the PPP,” he said while referring to the JUI-F chief.

“I also repeated the same stance that all the political parties should be on board,” he added.

Bilawal went on to say that the law minister expressed confidence about having the “complete numbers”.

If the federal government wants to bring a “joint draft” despite having a two-thirds majority then it is for the best, he said.

However, he said that how long will the government wait for a joint draft to be finalised, with all the other tasks pending.

The PPP chief said that he wants JUI-F to present its draft before the PPP as the latter has presented before the former.

Bilawal, the former foreign minister, further said that the ruling coalition decided that they would not bring the constitutional amendments before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

A report published by The News said that the PML-N and the PPP have made significant progress in their discussions, reaching a consensus on the draft of proposed constitutional amendments.

This breakthrough occurred during Thursday’s crucial meeting at the Punjab House between PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal.

Meanwhile, sources said that the PTI had not yet made any statement regarding today’s meeting. They said that the Imran Khan-led party would make the “final statement” after meeting him in Adiala jail where he is currently prohibited.

PPP proposes provincial constitutional courts in line with federal structure

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has released a draft of constitutional amendments, proposing more than 20 changes, including the establishment of provincial constitutional courts in line with federal structures.

According to the draft, the PPP has suggested amendments to Articles 175, 191, 189, 175B, 209A, and 210, with an additional amendment proposed for Article 175AA.

The draft states that a federal constitutional court should be established under the new constitutional amendments, with the Chief Justice serving a term of three years.

The PPP’s proposal aims to mirror the federal model by recommending the creation of provincial constitutional courts as well.

Through Article 191AA, the PPP has introduced a provision for separate constitutional courts in each province, including the suggestion for a separate Chief Justice for the provincial constitutional court.

These courts are proposed to be established in provincial capitals, with judges appointed by an eleven-member committee.

The Chief Justice of the constitutional court would head the committee responsible for appointing judges to both federal and provincial constitutional courts.

The proposed amendments indicate that two members from the National Assembly and the Senate would be included in the judges’ committee.

A three-member committee, led by the Chief Justice of the provincial constitutional court, would submit the names of judges to the constitutional committee. The draft also outlines a procedure for the removal of judges under Article 209.

Moreover, the proposed amendments state that a five-member commission, headed by the Chief Justice of the constitutional court, would have the authority to remove judges.

This commission would consist of the Chief Justice of the constitutional court, two senior judges, and two judges from the provincial constitutional court.

An constitutional commission would be established to oversee the appointment of judges, and a similar commission at the provincial level would manage judicial appointments in Pakistan.