CJP questions PTI seeking adjournment in intra-party polls review case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned the hearing of the PTI intra-party election review case till October 21, after no lawyer from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared in court.

The absence of PTI’s legal team prompted Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa to express surprise at Hamid Khan’s adjournment request, citing family commitments.

During the hearing, CJP Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the court’s previous decision in the intra-party election case had been deliberately misinterpreted, clarifying that the case was about PTI’s internal elections, not election symbols as suggested in public discussions.

Akbar S Babar’s lawyer informed the court that PTI had already conducted intra-party elections, but there was an ongoing dispute with the Election Commission. The chief justice questioned the delay in filing the review petition and criticized PTI’s legal team for not requesting an early hearing.

While Akbar S. Babar’s legal team requested the case to be heard tomorrow, the Chief Justice rejected the request, stating that rescheduling hearings so quickly would lead to unnecessary uproar.

He emphasized that the adjournment till October 21 was granted in the interest of justice, but warned that no further adjournments would be entertained for PTI’s legal team.